Tanzanian Driver Bolts After Attempting To Bribe ZNS Officers In Smuggling Syndicate

Chililabombwe ~ Tue, 06 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

A Tanzanian Truck Driver has bolted after he attempted to bribe Zambia National Service officers with US$150 in a mealie meal smuggling syndicate in Kasumbalesa.

The incident happened on Saturday when ZNS Officers impounded a Tanzanian Truck laden with 1,200 bags of mealie meal.

Enerst Clement had documents indicating the truck was carrying mining equipment for front end loaders destined for the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Upon checking, ZNS officers found the container had bags of mealie meal belonging to Bwino Milling Company.

Copperbelt ZNS Officer Commanding Lt. Col. Chishala Mulenga said the Tanzanian Driver is currently on the run while the truck has been impounded together with the mealie meal.

Lt. Col. Mulenga said officer were prompted to open the container after the Tanzanian Driver attempted to bribe them.

Meanwhile, Lt. Col. Mulenga has appealed to the Zambia Revenue Authority to take interest in the matter because the truck had ZRA seals.

He wondered how truck with fake documents had genuine seals from ZRA, hence the call to the authority to take up the matter.