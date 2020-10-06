I Will Not Interfere In Privatization Matter, Says Chief Mpezeni

Chipata ~ Tue, 06 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

His Royal Highness Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni speaking people in Eastern Province has said he will not interfere in the privatization matter that happened in the MMD era.

The traditional leader said during a briefing over the weekend that he will let government investigate the matter.

President Edgar Lungu revealed plans to institute a commission of inquiry to look into the privatisation of national assets after he received a petition from a group of Students and Civil Society Organizations on behalf of 40,000 petitioners at State House on Thursday.

Meanwhile, chief Mpezeni implored traditional leaders in the country to work with the government of the day.

He said it was the government of the day responsible for all developmental projects taking place in the country adding that it was not possible to work with the government “which has not yet been born”.

He, however, expressed the need for people to respect government officials.

The traditional leader has also called on politicians to stop insulting one another stressing that insults are more hurtful than physical beating.

“The other thing I would love to say is something about these politicians. The campaigns that take place currently, do you know they do insult each other in their campaigns? Do you know that insults are more hurtful that physical beatings? Do you know that us chiefs work with the government of the day? You can’t work with the government that has not yet been born. How can you work with a child that is still in the womb? You are not even sure whether that baby will be male or female. Traditional leaders need to work with the government of the day. The government of the day is the one with medicine, all developmental projects come with the government of the day. Let us respect the government of the day. Even the one who is yet to come, we will work with that person the same way. But at the moment we cannot work with a child who is still in the womb,” he said.

“You know if someone is working and people are busy provoking that person he or she stops concentrating. I am not saying this because the current President is from Chipata and I am also from Chipata, but I am saying there is need for respect for each other. The most cardinal thing on earth is respect. If someone is chosen as a leader, that is a leader. That person has been chosen by God. Your time will also come, you will be accorded the opportunity to lead. Presidency is not endless.”

Chief Mpezeni also implored traditional leaders to emulate senior chief Mwata Kazembe’s style of leadership following the peaceful by-elections that were held in Luapula and Northern provinces.

And the traditional leader praised President Lungu for appointing Christopher Mvunga as BoZ governor.