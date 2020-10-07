ECZ Currently Undergoing Credibility Test Ahead Of 2021 Elections – President Lungu

Lusaka ~ Wed, 07 Oct 2020
By ZR Reporter
Swearing in Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) vice-chairperson Dr Emily Sikazwe at State House yesterday, President Edgar Lungu said the electoral body is currently undergoing a credibility test ahead of the 2021 general election.
The Head of State said the ECZ must be “firm and fair” when executing their duties.
President Lungu said the actions and decisions of the ECZ are what will safeguard its credibility in the eyes of the people, and it should, therefore, not lose focus of its work just because some people are accusing it of being biased.
President Lungu also swore in Major General Vincent Mukanda as ECZ Commissioner.
3 Comments
Asoza
It just breaks my heart to see our nation entrusting the ECZ in the hands of a foreigner (Malawian) assuming the position of Vice Chairman. Us who knew Emily at Lintco got tired of her stories of how she had run away from the wrath of Kamuzu. Now she is more Zambian than Zambians themselves! Sickening…
tufive
yaba kuwayawaya fye pf ECZ
Old Mzee
If Dr Sikazwe is Malawian then she should step aside.Can the relevant authorities take keen interest.
It is not too late to rescind the decision to appoint her.