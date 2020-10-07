ECZ Currently Undergoing Credibility Test Ahead Of 2021 Elections – President Lungu

Lusaka ~ Wed, 07 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

Swearing in Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) vice-chairperson Dr Emily Sikazwe at State House yesterday, President Edgar Lungu said the electoral body is currently undergoing a credibility test ahead of the 2021 general election.

The Head of State said the ECZ must be “firm and fair” when executing their duties.

President Lungu said the actions and decisions of the ECZ are what will safeguard its credibility in the eyes of the people, and it should, therefore, not lose focus of its work just because some people are accusing it of being biased.

President Lungu also swore in Major General Vincent Mukanda as ECZ Commissioner.