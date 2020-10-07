It’s Illegal To Use Derogatory Words On Radio, IBA Warns Sun FM

Lusaka ~ Wed, 07 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has condemned the use of derogatory words by Sun FM radio presenter on Socialist Party Member of the Central committee and Party Spokesperson Rehoboth Kafwabulula.

IBA director general Josphine Mapoma said in a statement that the questions the presenter asked Ms Kafwabulula seemingly insinuated that the young politician, who is a female, cannot occupy such a high ranking position without being related to or having been intimately involved with someone.

She stressed that the approach was illegal and urged the media to be professional.

On Thursday last week, Sun FM’s Kausa Mbasela hosted Ms Kafwabulula from Socialist Party on the station’s flagship current affairs programme dubbed Public Forum.

During the programme, Mr Mbasela humiliated Kafwabulula by asking her personal questions such as; “who are you sleeping with?” and and “are you still a virgin in the political space?”.

And Mapoma said “This is contrary to Section 33 (a) of the Principal IBA Act of 2002, which requires broadcast stations to have the respect for human dignity, human rights and freedoms and to contribute to the tolerance of different opinions and beliefs. In view of the above, the Authority wishes to remind all broadcasting stations to be ethical and professional in their work.”

She guided moderators to be mindful of their speech on air in facilitating discussion programmes with guests as not doing so may have serious consequences for a broadcast station.