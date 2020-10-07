Lstone Residents Should Allow Elephants And Hippos To Move Freely, They’re The Ones Who’ve Encroached On National Park – LTA

Livingstone ~ Wed, 07 Oct 2020

PEOPLE should allow elephants and hippos to move around freely because they (people) are at fault by building houses in the Mosi-Oa-Tunya National Park.

Livingstone Tourism Association (LTA) chairperson Rodney Sikumba says mistreating the animals may force them to migrate.

“These animals are our ‘paymasters’. It is disheartening to see how people are failing to co-exist with the animals. We are the ones who have encroached into their space…,” Mr Sikumba said.

– Zambia Daily Mail