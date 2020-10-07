MEET ZAMBIAN FEMALE TEACHER AND COMMERCIAL FARMER

The 36-year-old teacher grows tomatoes and already employs eight and supports over 20 families directly and indirectly.

Mbaliika Lyowa, shortened to Mbali (meaning FAR in swahili language), is so passionate about farming.

Mbali, a teacher of Languages and Social Sciences, took up farming late 2018. She has made it a reality in the Central region of Zambia, supplying local markets of Lusaka, Kabwe, Ndola, Kitwe and Livingstone.

Mbali mainly grows tomatoes at Simona Farm 1, but is about to start growing cabbages, cauliflower, lettuce, green, red and yellow peppers in a rotational programme in a couple of months.

Currently, the farm has 4.5 hectares of tomato planted in blocks A,B,C,and D and there’s replanting of about 1 hectare of tomatoes every other month.

Her vision is to have 6 1-hectare blocks. Mbali is so passionate about farming and has a hands-on experience in the farm. She involves herself in all the ergonomic activities from land preparation, manure and lime application, fertiliser application, planting, plant support, pest and disease control all through to harvesting and marketing.

Mbali visits her farm as early as 5am before going for her teaching duties and again as late as 6pm after class work, and both these times, she wouldn’t just see a problem without solving it, be it a leakage that involves plumbing work.

So far Mbali has a work force of about 8 employees and supports about 15 to 20 families directly and indirectly.

Her vision is to empower young people to realise their potential through agriculture and bridge the gap between production and consumption of fresh agricultural produce on the Zambian market.

Drawing inspiration from her elder brother Luyando Lyowa, her experience as a farmer has taught her that effective technology, good agronomical knowledge and skills, plus dedication are key for sustainable production

– Gania Farms