New Governor Promises To Uphold BoZ’s Independence

Lusaka ~ Wed, 07 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

New Bank of Zambia Governor Mr Christopher Mvunga has promosed to uphold the operational independence of the Central Bank in line with the law .

Speaking after he was sworn in by President Edgar Lungu at State House on Tuesday, Mr Mvunga assured stakeholders that he will work towards retaining operational independence of the BoZ.

“I would like to assure all stakeholders that the operational independence of the central bank will be retained. It will be in line with the relevant legislation such as the Bank of Zambia Act and also in line with the international best practice,” Mr Mvunga told journalists after his swearing in.

President Lungu has since urged Mr Mvunga to work closely with the Ministry of Finance to stabilise the economy.

President Lungu said there was need to stabilise the local currency and find more efficient ways of financing the purchase of farm inputs for small-scale farmers and managing oil procurement.

Mr Mvunga, the former finance deputy minister and deputy Secretary to the Cabinet, replaces Dr Denny Kalyalya who was dismissed on August 22, 2020 for unexplained reasons.

Mr Mvunga was a senior auditor at Deloitte between 1988 and 1993 before working in the banking sector at senior management level.