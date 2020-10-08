Assorted Drugs Seized At Kafue Check Point For Not Having Proper Documentation

October 7, 2020

By ZR Reporter

The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has today seized assorted medicines due to lack of proper documentation for medicine in transit.

The medicines were seized during an inspection of pharmaceutical products in transit at Kafue Bridge check point in Kafue.

ZAMRA senior public relations officer Christabel lliamupu stated in a statement that the Authority has observed with concern an increase in theft of medicines in public health facilities and an influx in the number of illegal exports, imports and transportation of medical products.

“In this regard, the Authority conducted destination inspection of pharmaceutical products in transit at Kafue Bridge check point in Kafue, Lusaka province, in conjunction with officers from the Zambia Police Service,” she said.

IIiamupu stated that the inspection focused on auditing of records of the medicines in transit as well as assessing the suitability of vehicles for transporting medicines and allied substances in accordance with good distribution practices guidelines.

“During the inspection assorted medicines including Lofnac Tablets, Chlorpheniramine, Stopcold, Cold Care Tablets and Diclofenac were seized due to lack of proper documentation for medicine in transit,” she said. “The Authority wishes to remind members of the public that illegal importation and exportation of medicines and allied substances, including failure to maintain records for medical products is an offence prosecutable by law.”