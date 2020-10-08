CONSTRUCTION OF FOOT BRIDGE TO CONNECT CHAISA AND MANDEVU COMPOUNDS COMMENCES

Lusaka ~ Thur, 08 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

The construction of a foot bridge connecting Chaisa and Mandevu Compounds has commenced.

Lusaka City has engaged Kaona Limited, a performance contractor, to excute the works.

The works are expected to be completed within one month with all things being equal, LCC public relations manager George Sichimba has stated.

“The bridge will alleviate the inconvenience the residents of the two compounds have been going through from the time the bridge was washed away due to heavy rains.

Residents have been using a makeshift bridge while others, especially the elderly, use alternative routes, thereby being inconvenienced. LCC would like to thank the area Member of Parliament Hon. Jean Kapata and her team for providing leadership over the matter and residents for their patience,” Mr Sichimba stated.

“The Council is, therefore, appealing to residents of the two compounds to support the project and the contractor so that works can be completed within the specified period.”

He stated that residents should also be vigilant and report anyone found tampering with the materials and equipment on site to the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, Lusaka City Council has devised a night programme of disilting (clearing) drainages in the central business district (CBD).

The decision to work at night is meant to avoid disturbances caused by the heavy traffic during day time.

“The exercise commenced last night and it will go on for the next 20 nights.

The targeted areas are those which are flood prone such Kulima Tower Bus Station and surrounding areas. The exercise is part of the robust programme of opening up drainages in the city before the rainy season,” Mr Sichimba stated.

“Traders in CBD in particular and residents of Lusaka in general are warned against the habit of dumping solid waste in drainages.

Residents should instead join hands with the local authority in clearing drainages to minimise unnecessary floods when it rains.”