Dawson Kafwaya Crawls Back To UPND

Solwezi ~ Thur, 08 Oct 2020
By ZR Reporter
Former Solwezi Central Member of Parliament Dawson Kafwaya has rejoined the opposition UPND from the Patriotic Front.
Mr Kafwaya said at a media briefing in Solwezi that he has decided to rejoin his former political party because he can longer be in PF due to alleged corrupt practices.
He said he has thought about his earlier decision to join the PF and now has decided to go back to his first political party.
And North Western Province UPND Chairman Gradson Katambi said Mr Kafwaya’s return to the party is a boost.
Meanwhile, PF North Western Province Mobilisation Coordinator Enock Kapalu said Mr Kafwaya’s departure has not shaken the PF in the province.
He charged that Mr Kafwaya is an undecided politician with no clear agenda but only makes decisions to suit his personal interests.
3 Comments
JMS
Its Indeed fabulous to have known the biggest achievement ever seen through the simple difections they were happy off.but we are relaxing because more is about to come, welcome to the educational cented people.
Indoshi Palupe
Political prostitution! Who cares!!!!
JMS
Even those who divorce and remarry, nomatter what occurred and if your decision is made by joining or marring a well person who will respect you or who has welaticulated structure is better than standing undecided.