Dawson Kafwaya Crawls Back To UPND

Solwezi ~ Thur, 08 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

Former Solwezi Central Member of Parliament Dawson Kafwaya has rejoined the opposition UPND from the Patriotic Front.

Mr Kafwaya said at a media briefing in Solwezi that he has decided to rejoin his former political party because he can longer be in PF due to alleged corrupt practices.

He said he has thought about his earlier decision to join the PF and now has decided to go back to his first political party.

And North Western Province UPND Chairman Gradson Katambi said Mr Kafwaya’s return to the party is a boost.

Meanwhile, PF North Western Province Mobilisation Coordinator Enock Kapalu said Mr Kafwaya’s departure has not shaken the PF in the province.

He charged that Mr Kafwaya is an undecided politician with no clear agenda but only makes decisions to suit his personal interests.