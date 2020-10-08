FAZ Veep Given Heroes’ Sendoff

Former FAZ vice president Rix Mweemba was given a heroes’ send-off at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross with Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga leading the tributes.

Mulenga described Mweemba as one of the greatest contributors to the development of the game.

“The late Rix Mweemba will be also remembered for his dedication to duty and passion for the game of football in his long administrative career,” Mulenga said.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga described Mweemba as a diligent and fearless administrator.

Kamanga said Mweemba played a pivotal role in the implementation of the league restructuring and also served as a FIFA Instructor.

“When he was elected in FAZ in 2016, as Treasurer he was particularly passionate about financial management and was always available to announce the gate takings from all FAZ matches and associated costs. This he enjoyed doing,” he said.

Mweemba served in three FAZ executive committees and served as treasurer being taking up the vice presidency.

He will be buried on Friday in his hometown of Mazabuka.