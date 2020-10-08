LUNGU, HH AND OTHERS ATTEND ECZ MEETING

Lusaka ~ Thur, 08 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

President Edgar Lungu and his opposition counterpart from the UPND, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, are in one room today attending the stakeholder meeting called by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) in Lusaka.

NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili is also in attendance, among other party leaders.

The ECZ called for a meeting with all political party leaders and secretary generals to discuss critical issues concerning its operations ahead of the tripartite 2021 general elections.

Some opposition parties have been objecting the online pre voter registration exercise being conducted by ECZ on claims that the ruling party is planning to rig the 2021 general elections.