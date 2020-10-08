OPINION | ECZ MEETS POLITICAL PARTY LEADERS

Lusaka ~ Thur, 08 Oct 2020

The Electoral Commission of Zambia is currently meeting leaders of political parties and secretary generals to iron out several issues that have arisen regarding its operations.

It’s impressive to see representatives of leaders of the country’s two major political parties – UPND and PF – in attendance. President Edgar Lungu and Mr Hakainde Hichilema are in one room!

As long as you’re a leader of a registered political party or grouping, you’re expected to a part of today’s very important meeting which will forge the way forward ahead of the 2021 general elections.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia is currently undertaking a critical exercise of pre registering voters online and will soon launch physical voter registration. The process will ultimately lead to the creation of a new voters register.

But some opposition and civil society organisations have objected to this progressive exercise for reasons many people fail to understand. In fact, State Counsel John Sangwa is even on record advising Zambians to pre-register and wait for the physical exercise to collect their cards. State Counsel Sangwa, who many see as a UPND sympathiser, has differed with the opposition party on this score and has clearly stated that he has no reason to doubt the credibility of the current exercise being undertaken by ECZ.

Therefore, it would have been childish and silly for some cry babies to stay away from a meeting where they will have an opportunity to clarify whatever pending issues they have with ECZ. These cry babies in politics have a tendency of holding themselves out as more superior than others and some kamulya weka parties choose also feel the same way too because of some self-created importance.

The opposition must realise that being in opposition does not mean opposing anything and everything, including good programmes being undertaken by government and its institutions. Doing that actually renders one irrelevant on the political scene.