Pastor’s Wife Nabbed Over Theft Of K1.7m Village Banking Money

Lusaka ~ Thur, 08 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

A Pastor’s wife has been arrested for allegedly stealing about K1.7 million belonging to various village banking groups.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo has disclosed that some church and family members have accused Regina Phiri, 31, of borrowing money from the village banking groups in Lusaka and failing to account for it.

Mrs Phiri, the wife of the pastor at Potter’s House Christian Faith Church in Avondale, is alleged to have swindled members of the church village banking group out of around K500,000.

Mrs Katongo said Mrs Phiri is believed to belong to other village banking groups where it is alleged that she swindled people out of about K1.2 million.