Pastor’s Wife Nabbed Over Theft Of K1.7m Village Banking Money

Lusaka ~ Thur, 08 Oct 2020
By ZR Reporter
A Pastor’s wife has been arrested for allegedly stealing about K1.7 million belonging to various village banking groups.
Police spokesperson Esther Katongo has disclosed that some church and family members have accused Regina Phiri, 31, of borrowing money from the village banking groups in Lusaka and failing to account for it.
Mrs Phiri, the wife of the pastor at Potter’s House Christian Faith Church in Avondale, is alleged to have swindled members of the church village banking group out of around K500,000.
Mrs Katongo said Mrs Phiri is believed to belong to other village banking groups where it is alleged that she swindled people out of about K1.2 million.
Roy
Just because she is the pastors wife imwe you think she is holy.Even the rat /pastor is involved.
JMS
It happened earlier that president lungu mentioned members to be supporting priests in Catholic church, it isn’t just Catholic all churches must do. Imagine what embarrassment has this pastor be to me instead of blaming her the church has to be blamed also, how come? Did you involve the hansband? What was the reaction from the hansband before announcement etc, if no answer then no need to have that church.