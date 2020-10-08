Reserve Cop Who Killed Kamanga Boy Arrested, Charged With Murder

Lusaka ~ Wed, 07 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

Home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo has told Parliament that the police officer who shot dead a 17-year-old boy in Lusaka’s Kamanga area has been arrested.

Presented a ministerial statement in Parliament this afternoon, Mr Kampyongo further said two of the protesters have been arrested and detained at Chelstone police station.

17-year-old Timothy Zulu was shot when police attempted to close down a bar operating beyond the stipulated hours in the early hours of 27th September, 2020.

As a combine team of police reserve officers and the neighbourhood watch tried to close the premises, patrons rose against them and in the process of restoring order, a stray bullet hit Timothy and killed him.

After he was shot, residents rioted in retaliation and damaged the police post and a police vehicle.

One officer who had been assigned to pick up the body of the victim was also injured in the process.

Mr Kampyongo revealed that the rioters facilitated the escape of eleven 11 suspects who were facing various criminal charges.

“Out of the 11 escapees, two (2) have since been re-arrested and are detained at Chelstone police station. Investigations were immediately instituted. The police Reserve officer involved in the shooting of a juvenile has been arrested and charged with murder. Six (6) rioters have also been arrested and they will soon appear before the courts of law. Investigations in this matter are on-going,” Mr Kampyongo said.