Suspension Of Kang’ombe And Mpundu Meant To Bring Sanity In The Party – PF

Kitwe ~ Thur, 08 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

Patriotic Front Kitwe District Chairman Everisto Chilufya has said the suspension of party Members Christopher Kang’ombe and Binwell Mpundu is not meant to create enmity but bring sanity in the party.

Speaking in an interview in Kitwe, Mr Chilufya said despite constant counsel, the duo has failed to respect senior members in the party.

He said the executive has decided to suspend the two to give them time to reflect on their conduct in the recent past.

Mr Chilufya has also urged those close to the two party members to encourage them to be open to advice and not to play victim.

He said the party holds nothing against the two but wants to ensure there is order in the district.

Mr Chilufya added that the decision to hold a press briefing to discuss party matters, a few minutes after the Vice President left Kitwe while Party Secretary General Davies Mwila also had an activity in the same town, is a sign of disrespect.

He has stated that those close to the two should not mislead them but help them build their political careers because they both have the potential to be great politicians.

“For honourable Kang’ombe, I was his Deputy Mayor, he was my Vice at District level in the party and we have been working well but the recent activities have not been pleasing,” Mr Chilufya said.

He added that the suspension of the two does not mean expulsion from the party.

The Patriotic Front has suspended the two for alleged gross indiscipline when they held a press briefing on Sunday this week.

Kang’ombe has been preparing the ground to contest the Kamfinsa Parliamentary seat while Binwell Mpundu has been mobilising to unseat Alexander Chiteme in Nkana Constituency.