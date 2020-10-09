720, 000 Condoms Distributed in Eastern Province in 6 Months

Over 720 000 condoms were distributed in Eastern Province for the past six months of Covid-19 period.

Provincial AIDS coordination advisor Emmanuel Chama said the province said condoms were essential tools in the prevention of diseases.

Mr Chama also refuted claims that the region faced condom shortages after the reopening of bars.

“First I would like to clear the air about what I would claim to be rumours where people are purporting that there is an artificial shortage of condoms. As National Aids council and ministry of Health we’ve endevoured to ensure that these strategic tools that need to help the prevention of HIV/AIDS are stocked and at no time even during the lock down did we have a stock out,” he said.

Mr Chama said the region had a shortage of female condoms.

“During the Covid-19 lockdown, we’ve distributed more than 720 000 pieces of condoms in the past six months and during that same period my office has ensured that all district AIDS coordination advisors have had the provisions of these condoms in their respective districts. We ensured that the entire 14 district had more than 28 000 pieces of condoms. About three weeks ago we had a new consignment of 50 boxes by 7 200 pieces of male condoms and we also had about 3 000 female condoms those went very fast because we had a critical shortage of female condoms but not the male condoms. As I speak we still have more than 30 000 female condoms at the medical hub and we still have another consignment of male condoms at the medical hub,” Mr Chama said.