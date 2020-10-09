CHIPOLOPOLO ARRIVE IN NAIROBI

The Chipolopolo boys have arrived in Nairobi ahead of Friday’s international friendly match against Kenya at Nyayo Stadium.

Coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s squad comprises six foreign based players that were not part of Wednesday’s 1-0 win over the Flames of Malawi.

The foreign based players are Fashion Sakala (KV Oostende-Belgium), Lubambo Musonda (Slask Wraclow-Poland), Evans Kangwa, Kings Kangwa (both Arsenal Tula-Russia), Edward Chilufya (Djurgradens) and Gamphani Lungu (SuperSport United-RSA).

Micho’s charges were welcomed at Jomo Kenyata International Airport by Deputy High Commissioner to Kenya Kapambwe Nduna, First Secretary for Economics Thomas Zulu and Mirriam Mukandi who is in charge of protocol.

Zambia has set up camp at the Safari Park Hotel will face Kenya on Friday with kick-off set for 16:00 hours local time (15:00 CAT).

FULL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Jackson Kakunta (Power Dynamos), Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles), Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors)

(DEFENDERS)

Kabaso Chongo, Tandi Mwape (both TP Mazembe), Zachariah Chilongoshi, Kondwani Chiboni (both Power Dynamos), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Kings Kangwa (Arsenal Tula (Russia), Benson Sakala, Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos), Leonard Mulenga (Green Buffaloes), Kelvin Kapumbu (Zanaco), Amity Shamende, Gozon Mutale (both Green Eagles), Edward Chilufya (Djurgardens IF-Sweden), Lubambo Musonda (Slask Wroclaw-Poland), Kelvin Kampamba, Bruce Musakanya (both Zesco United), Chaniza Zulu (Lumwana Radiants), Collins Sikombe (Napsa Stars)

(STRIKERS)

Evans Kangwa (Arsenal Tula-Russia), Fashion Sakala (K.O Oostende-Belgium), Gamphani Lungu (SuperSport United-RSA), Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi), Akakulubelwa Mwachiaba (Kabwe Warriors)

(Credit: FAZ Media)