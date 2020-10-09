Don’t Fight For Positions, Serve The People, President Lungu Tells PF Members

President Edgar Lungu has advised PF members not to fight for positions but concentrate on serving the people.

Speaking in Masaiti district on the Copperbelt when he inspected works at the district hospital, President Lungu said those who want to stand as members of parliament should work for the people.

Meanwhile, the Head of State has directed that phase three of the construction works at Masaiti District Hospital should be completed.

President Lungu said there is no need to delay because the remaining works can be completed in about two months.

He said the hospital is key as it serves a huge population between Masaiti and Kapiri Mposhi.

And Masaiti Member of Parliament Michael Katambo assured the President that works at the hospital will be completed in the next two months.

Mr. Katambo, who is also Agriculture Minister, said the people of Masaiti are happy to have a modern hospital.

And Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia President Jerome Kanyika said his association is happy that Masaiti district hospital has all the essential medicines.