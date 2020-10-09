EAST UPND ILLEGAL PROTESTORS IN TROUBLE AS POLICE PICK UP ONE

Chipata ~ Fri, 09 Oct 2020
By ZR Reporter
UPND officials in Eastern Province who conducted an illegal protest in the bush in Chipata are in trouble as police have launched a manhunt.
Reports, however, indicate that one person has been picked by Police.
Sources say Hellen Phiri, who is a provincial leader, was picked up last night from her home.
Other UPND officials are reported to be on the run.
The officials conducted a protest in the bush where they attacked the Electoral Commission of Zambia and threatened that they will march to Lusaka to protest if ECZ continued with the online voter registration.
UPND has embarked on a vicious programme of undermining the electoral process.
3 Comments
2yk
Yaba ignorance deadly Your President is in the airconditioned house His children are in the USA in good schools what about your children?
Tabwima
The police & PF hv no shame! Just bring back democracy which u hv taken away from Zambians hypocrites
HervRena
Kiki ki,yaba no permits for upnd this year.But as PF we are continuing campaigns by paying off any one
Who wants.We shall start with HH to throw him in Chimbwakila and recover all the loot from privatisation…