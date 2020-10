Lusaka ~ Thur, 08 Oct 2020

ECZ chief electoral officer Mr Patrick Nshindano today collapsed while making a presentation during the presidential summit at Mulungushi International Conference Centre.

Minutes into the presentation, Mr Nshindano lost balance and almost fell to the ground, sending ECZ officials into panic.

They quickly rushed to the podium and got hold of him, averting a possible disaster.

It’s unclear whether Mr Nshindano was unwell before making his presentation.