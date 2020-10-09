First Lady Heads East on 5 Day Visit

The First Lady Esther Lungu is today expected in Chipata for a five day official visit to the Eastern Province.

Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Veronica Mwiche has confirmed the visit of the First Lady.

Ms Mwiche says the First Lady will tomortow Friday engage in various outreach activities in Chipata.

She says on Saturday 10th October the First Lady will join congregants at St Anne’s Cathedral where she has been invited as Guest of Honour on the occasion of Golden Jubilee celebrations for the Theresian Sisters in Zambia.

On Sunday 11th October, Madam Esther Lungu will attend a church service at the Reformed Church in Zambia (RCZ) in Chipata.

The PS says on Monday the First Lady will travel to Katete were she will be engaged in outreach programmes.

The First Lady is expected to wind up her tour on Tuesday and depart for Lusaka on Wednesday.