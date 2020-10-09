Kopulande’s Motion On Suspension Of Comprehensive Sexuality Education Crumbles

Lusaka ~ Thur, 08 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

Members of parliament have strongly opposed a private member’s motion presented by Chembe parliamentarian Mr Sebastian Kopulande to push the government to suspend the teaching of Comprehensive Sexuality Education in schools countrywide pending wider consultations with all stakeholders.

Mr Kopulande put the motion on the floor of the House on Wednesday and debate on it was deferred to today.

During debate this afternoon, Minister of Justice Given Lubinda told the House that the motion was allowed simply to show the level of democracy in the ruling party and to allow clarity on the matter.

General Education Minister Dr. Dennis Wanchinga, Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo, Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Minister Lawrence Sichalwe and National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili all opposed the motion.

Deputy Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube said the Motion died the day it was introduced in Parliament because it was a bad one while PF Senga Hill MP Kapembwa Simbao said some allegations on social media against the CSE are shocking as they are far from the truth because wide consultations were made.

UPND Keembe MP Kasune Zulu opposed the Motion, saying there is need to move in tandem with the changing times.

In winding up the motion, Mr Kopulande said he is happy to belong to the ruling PF which promoted independent ideas.