Lungu Is Eligibile For 2021, Says Kabimba

Former justice minister Wynter Kabimba has said President Edgar Lungu is eligible to contest the 2021 presidential election.

Mr Kabimba, the general secretary of opposition Rainbow Party, has said it is laughable to hear people arguing about whether or not President Lungu is eligible to contest the 2021 election when the Constitutional Court has already determined his eligibility.

Meanwhile, Mr Kabimba has said his party will not accept to be used as a doormat to clean the shoes of those who want to enter State House.

The opposition UPND, NDC and other small parties have formed an alliance with a sole purpose of taking PF out of power. However, the usual imposing nature of the UPND is making others unhappy, casting doubts about its survival ahead of the 2021 elections.