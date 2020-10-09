PLO LUMUMBA ADVISES HH TO PAVE WAY FOR NEVERS MUMBA

Lusaka ~ Thur, 08 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

Information reaching Zambia Reports indicates that Kenyan political commentator and hired gun Professor Otieno PLO Lumumba has met MMD leader Nevers Mumba in Nairobi where he is trying to broker a deal that may see Dr Mumba being fronted as the main opposition presidential candidate.

This is because reality is dawning that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s privatization matters are posing a serious hurdle to his chances of contesting the 2021 presidential elections, therefore, they are pinning their hopes on Dr Mumba.

PLO Lumumba, who is part of the regime change agenda voices hired by detractors to destabilise Zambia, has proposed to meet Mr Hichilema either in Kenya or Tanzania following his meeting with Dr Mumba.

“This PLO Lumumba guy is convinced that HH has too many hurdles on the way ahead of 2021 and on that account, they think that PF will try and clip him and to prepare themselves, they are planning on getting ba Nevers to step in. To do that, they are using this man called PLO Lumumba, a complete fraud, to broker the deal. So he wants to meet HH either in Kenya or Tanzania to try and talk him into agreeing to the plan. But you know how HH is, he might not accept to pave way for ba Nevers because he feels he is the only perfect candidate for his party,” a source has told Zambia Reports.

The opposition have hired local and international detractors to push for regime change in Zambia.