President Lungu On 3-Day Working Visit To Copperbelt

Ndola ~ Fri, 09 Oct 2020

By ZR Reporter

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has arrived on the Copperbelt Province for a three-day working visit.

The Head of State, who arrived at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola around 09:30 hours, is expected to tour the Copperbelt rural districts of Masaiti, Lufwanyama and Mpongwe over the next three days.

Today, the Head of State will conduct a tour of developmental projects, meet marketeers and traditional leaders and interact with the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party officials in Masaiti district.

On Saturday, he will inspect developmental projects, meet the Clergy and traditional leaders and address PF structures in both Lufwanyama and Mpongwe districts.

The President is on Sunday expected to attend Church Service before returning to Lusaka, according to PF Copperbelt Province Chairman Mr Nathan Chanda.