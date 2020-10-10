ZAMBIANS ARE NOT LAZY, SAYS ECL-MPECÂ 

The Edgar Chagwa Lungu Multi-Purpose Empowerment Cooperative (ECL-MPEC) National Coordinator Evelyn Banda has said President Edgar Lungu is determined to better the lives of Zambians.

Speaking during the handover of assorted items to an average of 30 registered Cooperatives in Lusakaâ€™s Kanyama area, Banda said she will ensure that the donated items reach the intended beneficiaries.

The donated items which she said were availed through a fundraising dinner held last evening range from block making machines, carpentry tools, kantemba packs consisting of assorted items to start a kiosk or small shop and hand ploughs among other items.

“We will endeavour to keep our promise to our founding leader His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu and to all our cooperating partners who have made the resources available and we will ensure that all of them reach the intended beneficiaries,” Mrs Banda said.

“Zambians just need support; Zambians are not lazy but just lack capital.”

Mrs Banda urged those who have been previlliged to be part of beneficiaries to utilize the opportunity wisely.

Meanwhile, Kanyama Member of Parliament Elizabeth Phiri stressed the need for beneficiaries to use the empowerment prudently to ensure that others that have not received from the initial handover may benefit too.

Mrs Phiri, who is also Gender Minister, said that all recipients must ensure to follow the terms so that other people in the communities and generations to come may also receive and develop from the initiative.