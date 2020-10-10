Dog Kills 8-Year-Old Sesheke Girl

An eight-year-old girl of Sesheke district in Western Province has died after being brutally attacked by a dog.

The Boerboel belongs to the deceased child’s neighbour.

Police spokesperson Mrs Esther Katongo has named the victim as Cleopatra Chibwe who sustained seven dog bite wounds on her neck.

“Police in Sesheke District of Western Province received a report of Reckless and Negligent Acts Contrary to Section 237 (D) cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia which occurred on October 08 2020 at around 15:00 hours at Rentals Extension compound in which male, Prosper Chipili aged 49 of reported the death of his daughter who died after she was attacked by a Boerboel dog, being property of Moonga Siananzu,” Mrs Katongo said.

The incident happened when the victim allegedly walked into the yard of the dog owner to play with her friends when one of the dogs charged at her and bit her severely.

Cleopatra was later rushed to Yeta district hospital where she died.

“The body of the deceased is currently in Yeta Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem,” she said.

The owner of the dog is currently in police custody awaiting court appearance while the dog which attacked the victim, including two others, have been killed, Mrs Katongo has confirmed.