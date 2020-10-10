Esther Leads Theresians Sisters 50th Anniversary

Hundreds of people including First Lady Esther Lungu have gathered at St Anne’s Cathedral Parish in Chipata to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Theresian Sisters in Zambia.

The Congregation started in 1929 in Malawi before extending to Zambia in 1970.

During the same event some Theresian Sisters are making various profession vows.

In his sermon, Archbishop Transisius Ziyaye of Lilongwe Diocese in Malawi urged the Theresian sisters not to go against their their mission.

Archbishop Ziyaye said the Anniversary should re-energize the Theresian sisters and reflect on their charism.

Chipata Diocese Bishop George Lungu who is also Zambia Conference for Catholic Bishops president is leading the church service.