Govt Targets Pushing UNZA To Top 10 In Africa Ranking

Government says its focus is to push UNZA to top 10 best African universities from its current 18th position.

UniRank has this year placed UNZA on the 18th position out of 200 African universities surveyed.

This is a significant improvement from 45th place in 2018.

Higher Education minister Dr Brian Mushimba has congratulated UNZA on the achievement.

“In 2016, the University of Zambia (UNZA) was ranked 55 among African Universities. In 2018, it marginally improved its ranking to 45. In the last year, we have just seen its ranking leap frog other universities and now is ranked 18! Our target is to ensure UNZA is a top 10 African university and we are on our way there. Congratulations UNZA! This calls for celebration. Good job,” Dr Mushimba stated.