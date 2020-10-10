Lungu Threatens To Dissolve Lusambo’s Mobilisation Committee

President Edgar Lungu says he may dissolve the Bowman Lusambo-led Mobilization Committee if it continues the trend of not working with structures.

He said he is getting disturbing reports about the confusion between the Mobilization Committee and the structures on the Copperbelt.

President Lungu said this when he addressed the party members and residents of Kafulafuta, in Masaiti District.

He reminded party members that Mr Nathan Chanda is the elected Provincial Chairman for Copperbelt and as such, he needs to be respected and supported by all, including those who once aspired for the position he holds.

“To those of you who have been appointed in the mobilization Committee, you must respect the party structures and work with them or else, l will dissolve mobilization committee because mobilization is not about individuals but the party,” President Lungu said.

“We are getting reports in Lusaka about the confusion between the Mobilization Committee and the Structures on the Copperbelt. To the party structures, welcome and embrace new comers, teach them what PF is all about, as a pro poor party, because politics is about numbers.”

He said the PF should start acting like the Church which welcomes everyone.

“Be like the Church that welcomes everyone,” President Lungu.

President also advised those who have been welcomed to reform and humble themselves to work with everyone in the party in harmony.

“Do not say this one was MMD or was UPND. Let us emulate Mr Sata, who embraced everyone. If you want to be a good leader, be ready to be led,” he said.

President Lungu also warned those who are fighting sitting PF members of Parliament in his name or the name the Secretary General to stop it.