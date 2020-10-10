Privatisation Inquiry Will Help Expose Illegalities Surrounding The Process – Wina

Setting up the Commission of Inquiry into the privatization process would help expose a lot of issues that were done unjustly, illegally and subjected many Zambians to suffering and poverty, Vice-President Inonge Wina has said.

Speaking during the Vice President’s Question Time in Parliament on Friday, Mrs Wina said there was no witch-hunt regarding the proposed Commission of Inquiry into the Privatization process which happened in the MMD era.

She stressed the need to bring the privatization matter which took place about 30 years ago to conclusion once and for all.

The Vice-President was responding to a query on why government has not set up a Commission of Inquiry on gassing as pledged instead of the proposed inquiry on the privatization process.

Mrs Wina disclosed that government was unable to set up a commission of inquiry on gassing because the matter is before the courts of law, adding that one gasser has been convicted while others suspected to have been behind the gassing incidents are still before the court.

And Mrs Wina implored Zambians to take the voter registration seriously to ensure that they get registered as voters.

She said several factors have necessitated the compilation of a new voters register in line with the audit of the 2016 general elections as well as electoral observer mission’s views.

Mrs Wina stressed that it was also paramount that deceased voters are removed from the voters register.

The Vice-President also dispelled reports that civil servants in certain areas around the country have abandoned their work and are busy campaigning for the PF.

She challenged anyone with evidence pointing to civil servants participating in partisan politics to report to relevant authorities.