U.S Threatens Visa Restrictions On African States Who Undermine Democracy

The United States government says it is committed to supporting free and fair elections across Africa, but warns that any country that will not uphold democratic principles during elections will suffer consequences such as visa restrictions.

U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo said democracy must be upheld.

“The United States is committed to supporting free and fair elections, including the upcoming elections across Africa. We will not hesitate to consider consequences—including visa restrictions—for those who undermine democracy,” Mr Pompeo said.

And Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State Morgan Ortagus said all players must participate peacefully in an election.

“In the upcoming elections across Africa, we expect all sides to participate peacefully in the democratic process. Repression and intimidation have no place in democracies,” Ms Ortagus said.