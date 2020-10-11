Bishop Lungu Pays Tribute To First Lady For Donating To Cheshire Homes

Chipata Diocese Bishop George Lungu has paid tribute to First Lady Esther Lungu for visiting and donating various items to Chipata Cheshire Home.

Bishop Lungu who is also the president of the Zambia Conference for Catholic Bishops said he was personally touched by the First Lady’s gesture.

“I was personally touched yesterday (Friday) I just received a phone that Mama Esther is requesting that she wants to see her children at Cheshire Homes, then I said to myself that a mother will remain a mother,” he said.

Bishop Lungu, who was speaking during the 50th anniversary for Theresian sisters yesterday, said the request by the First Lady was not just a request by an order.

He said the children at the home will forever remember the First Lady’s visit and gift.

“On behalf of the children at Cheshire Home and church here in Chipata Diocese, we would like to thank you. May God bless you and your work as you continue helping the community,” Bishop Lungu said.

The First Lady donated 150 by 12.5 kg bags of mealie meal and K10 000 cash to Chipata Cheshire Home on Friday.

She also donated cooking oil and bathing soap to the home.

The first Lady made the donation when she visited Chipata Cheshire Home today.

She said the donation has been made under the auspices of the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust.

The first Lady hoped that many more well wishers would come forward and help the home.

She also donated K20 000 to the Theresian Sisters congregation during the 50th Anniversary.