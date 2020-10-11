CHIPOLOPOLO IN BAFANA BAFANA TEST

The Chipolopolo face South Africa this evening at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg in an international friendly match that will revive age-old rivalries.

Coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic is hoping to use the best of the players that faced Malawi where he fielded local players and also Kenya where the foreign stars were fused in.

Zambia beat Malawi 1-0 at home before being edged out 2-1 by Kenya.

Sebastian Mwange is expected to start in goal while the central defence partnership will be tinkered with Tandi Mwape being joined by Luka Banda while Zachariah Chilongoshi and Lubambo Musonda may complete the backline.

In midfield Benson Sakala may join Kelvin Kapumbu while the battle for attacking positions is hot with Fashion Sakala, Evans Kangwa and Emmanuel ‘Cherry’ Chabula in line for selection while Kings Kangwa, Collins ‘Malouda’ Sikombe, Edward Chilufya, Gamphani Lungu and Kelvin Kampamba will be battling for a starting berth. On the bench Micho will have many more options in players like Godfrey Ngwenya, Gozon Mutale, Amity Shanende, Bruce Musakanya and Chaniza Zulu.

Bafana Bafana has a star studded cast led by Belgium based Percy Tau.

The match kicks off at 18:00 hours and will be beamed live on SABC.