Kanganja Should Explain Why The Nchitos’ Arrest Is Being Thwarted, Demands Lukwesa

The Inspector General of Police Mr. Kakoma Kanganja must establish why Lusaka lawyers, Mutembo and Nchima Nchito have not been arrested despite the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court finding that they tendered forged documents in a Court of law, demands Youth in Action for Sustainable Development (YASD), Executive Director, Zededy Lukwesa.

Mr Lukwesa has expressed surprise that despite Lusaka Magistrate Alice Walusiku ruling that the defence lawyers, Nchima and Mutembo Nchito, tendered forged medical records in a Court of law, Police have been reluctant to arrest the duo.

He charged that the Nchitos are deemed to be influential among law enforcement agencies and the Judiciary and he hoped that the Police were not treating them as if they above the law.

“This is a serious criminal offense which has been established by the Court. The Nchitos may be influential but the law is law. Why has the Police not moved in?” Lukwesa asked.

He also called on the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) Disciplinary Committee to take the matter seriously and not treat the Nchitos differently.

“A sense has emerged that certain criminal acts are treated with kid’s gloves, like the perpetrators are above the law,” Mr Lukwesa complained. “There are no sacred cows in the Constitution and Mr. Kanganja and the Police know that there is no one above the law and he must act”.

Magistrate Walusiku ruled that the Nchitos submitted forged COVID-19 medical records.

She also ruled that the Nchitos had abused the court process by engaging in unethical and illegal behaviour to delay a criminal case against their clients.

This is in the matter in which Directors of Marshlands, Tobias Milambo, Richard Lubemba and Nachi Musonda are appearing in the Lusaka Magistrate for forgery and illegally changing the shareholding and ownership of Ultimate Insurance Company.

The Nchitos have since abandoned their clients and withdrawn their legal representation.