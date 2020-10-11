President Lungu Is Committed To Improving Lives Of Zambians, Says Zimba

Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs Chris Zumani Zimba has said that President Edgar Lungu is committed to improving the lives of Zambians in whichever way possible.

Speaking on Friday during a Fundraising dinner for the ECL Multi-purpose Empowerment Cooperative (ECL-MPEC), Mr Zimba said the Head of State was determined to turn things around for many Zambians through empowerment programmes.

The presidential aide said President Lungu was focused on empowering the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through material support for growth of their businesses.