Bemba Royal Establishment Creates Movement To Sensitise People On Importance Of Voting

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people of Northern Province has announced that a movement meant to sensitize people on the need to vote in numbers has been formed.

He says the movement will ensure that people in rural areas see the importance of voting.

Speaking when former special assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda paid a courtesy call on him at his palace, the traditional leader added that low voter turnout is bad for governance, hence the Bembas Royal Establishment moving in to help in the sensitisation of people on the importance of voting.

“We have had a lot of problems with voter apathy, so we have even made a movement to try and create awareness to the people on the need to vote,” he said.

The traditional leader further says there is a lot of apathy in the country because some people are not aware of the importance of voting.

He says the movement will ensure that people vote in numbers next year.

The Chitimukulu has, however, complained of long distances between polling stations and communities, suggesting that a solution should be found so that people walk short distances to vote.

The traditional has added that village headmen will be involved using village registers to ensure that everyone eligible to register as a voter does so and vote in numbers during elections.