Don’t Depend On Govt Salary, Become Entrepreneurs, Siliya Tips Civil Servants

Chief government spokesperson Ms Dora Siliya has challenged civil servants to become entrepreneurs and not to entirely depend on government salary for their survival.

Speaking when she met Katete District Commissioner, Joseph Makukula, and heads of government department in Katete on Sunday, Ms Siliya, who is also information and broadcasting services minister, said civil servants can even venture into agro businesses.

She said getting into entrepreneurship will help civil servants have enough money to take their children to school and sustain their lives.