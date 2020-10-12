East Chiefs Thank Govt For Developing Area

Chiefs Kathumba and Kawaza of the Chewa speaking people of Katete district in Eastern Province have commended government for developmental projects taking place in their areas.

Chief Kathumba said he was particularly happy with the grading of roads in his chiefdom, which will ease movement of goods and services in the area.

He, however, called on government to connect electricity to his area.

And Chieftainess Kawaza said the government has listened to their cries by constructing health posts, a mini hospital currently under construction and grading of roads.

She, however, said her chiefdom preferred a district hospital.

The two chiefs were speaking when Information Minister Ms Dora Siliya paid a courtesy call on them at their respective palaces.

Ms Siliya has assured Chief Kathumba that she will follow up the issue of electricity with Zesco Limited and ensure that his chiefdom was electrified.

On his request regarding the hospital, Ms Siliya said once the mini hospital is complete, government will take steps to have it upgraded to a full district hospital.