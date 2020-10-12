EX-COUNCILOR DIES IN FATAL MUNALI HILLS ACCIDENT

FORMER United Party for National Development Chikupi Ward Councilor Visitor Moonga has died in a fatal Road accident which happened at Munali Hills on Sunday.

Moonga, who was with former Kafue Town Council Secretary Morris Hichilema, died at the University Teaching Hospital where he was rushed after the accident.

A Kafue Times News crew that rushed to the scene of the accident found motorists trying to remove Mr Moonga from the car where he was trapped.

Mr Moonga and Mr Hichilema were returning from Mazabuka where they had gone for party mobilisation.

Between 2011 and 2016, Mr Moonga was the only UPND Councilor who served at Kafue Town Council.

