Former Mosi O Tunya Hotel Workers March In Support Of Privatisation Inquiry

FORMER Mosi-Oa-Tunya International Hotel and Eagles Travels employees in Livingstone have marched to the District Cabinet office to present a petition in solidarity with those calling for a Commission of Inquiry into the privatization process.

The former employees whose children and other dependents marched along on the streets of Livingstone, have demanded a thorough probe into the privatisation process.

They say the privatization process that was dubiously handled by opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema left them devastated and distraught.

They have called on President Edgar Lungu to expedite the process of setting up a commission of inquiry to enable them have some closure when the culprits are identified and brought to book.