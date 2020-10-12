Heavy Rains Leave Trail Of Destruction In Chipangali

Several people have been left in the cold in Chipangali District after heavy rains, coupled with a storm, blew off roofs of over 260 houses in the area.

The heavy rains left a trail of destruction in Mugubudu and surrounding areas.

The heavy rains which were experienced between 18:00 hours and 19:00 hours on Saturday also blew off a shed belonging to Ministry of Agriculture and over 1000 bags of groundnut seed meant for farmers under the Farmer Input Support Programme have gone to waste.

Mgubudu police post, four churches and several shops have also been blown off.

Chipangali Council secretary John Mwanza said experts are already on the ground to assess the extent of the damage.

Chipangali Member of Parliament Vincent Mwale, who is also Infrastructure and Housing Minister who rushed to the area on Sunday, says he has already contacted the Minister in the Office of the Vice President to begin to mobilize response to the disaster.

Mr Mwale said the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit has promised him that they will send tents to the area.

He said he has also contacted the private sector that have given him positive response.

Mr Mwale says Trade Kings and Nyimba Supermarket have promised to donate to the affected families.

He urged the local leaders to explain to the people about what government is doing to help mitigate the suffering of the people.

Mr Mwale appealed to the council to intensify the inspection to make sure that the structures that people build meet the expected standards.

He assured the affected families of government support.