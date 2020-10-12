Kambwili Judgment Deferred Due To Circumstances Beyond Magistrate’s Control

Lusaka principal resident magistrate David Simusamba this morning failed to deliver judgment in a case where NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili is charged with forgery, uttering a false document and giving false information to a public officer in relation to the registration of Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services

When State advocate Chipawa Mukumi called the case for judgement, magistrate Simusamba informed a packed courtroom that he was unable to deliver judgment due to circumstances beyond his control.

He apologised to Kambwili, his lawyers and the State for the inconvenience.

He has adjourned the case to Wednesday, 10:00 hours.