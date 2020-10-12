Lungu Blasts Unpatriotic Local Engineers

President Edgar Lungu has complained over the failure by some local engineers to finish government projects on time.

The President said he is aware that the same engineers failing government projects are doing well on private projects.

However, the Head of State disclosed after touring the PF Convention Centre in Ndola that he will convene a meeting with the Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) to find out why government projects are taking long to be completed.

“Why are Government projects are failing and the private sector is progressing? Why the engineers have unpatriotic attitude. I want to promise that we will look for money so that by December, this project should be commissioned,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Lungu was happy with the quality of works being done at the PF Convention Centre.

“We shall look for money and ensure this project is completed. I was very upset yesterday but I wish to express my happiness here today. Well done Copperbelt team,” he said.

And Copperbelt PF Chairperson Nathan Chanda named the PF Convention Centre after President Lungu.

He said the project will be completed before the end of December this year.