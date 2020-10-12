NKOMBO PRAISES GOVT ON NRC ISSUANCE EXERCISE IN SOUTHERN PROVINCE

Against the principle of his party president Hakainde Hichilema, UPND Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo has praised government for implementing the national registration card (NRC) mobile issuance exercise in a coordinated manner.

While a number of his colleagues in the UPND have opted to cast bad light on the exercise, Mr Nkombo opted to be part of home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo’s entourage that inspected the mobile issuance of NRCs in Mazabuka.

The UPND has adopted a style of opposition where it sees nothing good from the ruling PF, but Mr Nkombo is slowly proving them wrong.

After the tour, Mr Nkombo appreciated what was being done to ensure all citizens without NRCs in his constituency were given the identity cards.

He said so far, government is doing well in terms of implementing the exercise in Mazabuka constituency and Southern Province province as a whole.

Mr Nkombo, who is also UPND Chairman for Elections, said there has been some miscommunication among parents and government officers who are tasked to register people on who should represent a first time NRC holder.

He asked the government to quickly resolve the misunderstanding.

And Mr Kampyongo has warned unscrupulous people trying to take advantage of the ongoing Mobile issuance of National Registration Cards (NRCs) by taking children below the ages of 16 years to acquire NRCs that they risk being arrested for the illegal acts.

He said this after learning that some unscrupulous people had been taking underage children to try and acquire NRCs.

And Mr Kampyongo has commended Mr Nkombo for being present during his inspection of the Mobile NRC exercise in his constituency and district.