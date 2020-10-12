One Dies, 19 Hospitalised In Mazabuka After Suspected Poisoning

One person has died while 19 others have been hospitalised in Mazabuka following suspected poisoning.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo stated that reports received were that unknown people had poisoned a communal water point, an occurrence that has even affected 14 children.

“Police in Mazabuka of Southern Province recieved a report of suspected poisoning from Hardson Mwiinga aged 52 years of East Villa compound in Mazabuka that some unknown person(s) had administered some unknown poisonous substance in the communal water point in village 5 in Chief Mwanachingwala area which resulted in 20 members of different households, among them 14 juveniles developed severe vomiting, abdominal pains and diarrhea,” Mrs Katongo stated.

“At the time of the report, 19 victims were already admitted to Mazabuka General Hospital while one had already died.”

She stated that Police rushed to village 5 area on investigations and collected samples from the communal water point which is a drilled borehole fitted with a hand pump.

“Initial investigations revealed that some of the victims had consumed locally made drink commonly known as Chibwantu. Multiple samples were collected for toxicology examination,” Mrs Katongo stated.