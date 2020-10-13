4 Rufunsa Children Burnt To Death After Granny’s Jealous Lover Torches House

Four children of Shikatebeta village of Chieftainess Mpanshya’s area in Rufunsa District have been burnt to death after a grass thatched house they were sleeping in was set ablaze by a suspected lover to their grandmother.

Misekiwa Ntembe of ZANIS reports that Rufunsa District Commissioner, Judith Chama, who rushed to the scene in the company of Council Chairman, Bartholomew Kalambalala, Council Secretary, Mwape Katemwe and Chieftainess Mpanshya expressed shock at the untimely death of the four children who were burnt to death by a fire which is said to have started around 01:00 hours on Monday.

A neighbourhood watch member told the DC and her entourage that the fire is suspected to have been started by a lover of the children’s grandmother, who had found another man when he visited the house on Sunday night around 20:00 hours.

He said the grandmother to the deceased was dating two young men and one of them is suspected to have set the house on fire, intending to kill the woman in her late fifties, together with her other lover.

The man said both lovers to the woman are in their early thirties and police have since picked them up and are remanded in custody.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the burnt children, three male and one female, aged between 8 and 15, were taken to Mpanshya’s St. Luke’s Mission Hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem.