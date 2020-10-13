ACC Arrests Levy Hospital Employee Over Fake COVID-19 Clearance Certificates

The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested a Bio-medical technologist at the Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital (LMUTH) for corrupt practices involving suspected fake Covid-19 Clearance certificates.

Kingsley Kakoma, 35, of plot No. 11129 off Kasangula road, Garden, has been charged with one count of Corrupt practices contrary to Section 19 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012. The arrest is in relation to the illegal issuance of Travelers’ Medical Certification for Covid -19, contrary to the Statutory Instruments No. 21 and No. 22 under the Public Health Act.

Kakoma was arrested by the Commission following a tip-off from the public. He was found to be in possession of K2, 250 cash, and five blank Covid-19 clearance medical certificates which were pre-signed, marked negative, and bore a stamp for the Zambia Institute of Public Health. He was also in possession of 86 preservation solution tubes, 50 sample collection swabs, among other items.

Kakoma was arrested after soliciting for, and actually receiving K800 from a student who was scheduled to travel abroad for studies. Kakoma has since been released on bond and will appear in court soon.

This is according to a statement issued by ACC public relations manager Timothy Moono.