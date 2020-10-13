Some Bars Close At 05AM, Reveals Minister

Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya has said it is worrying that some bar owners are defying presidential directives by closing their bars as late as 05:00 hours in the morning.

When President Edgar Lungu partially reopened bars and nightclubs last month, he gave directives that the social places must only open between 18:30 hours and 23:30 hours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday only.

However, many bars stay open beyond the stipulated time and some hardly close the entire weekend.

Speaking at a briefing, Dr Chilufya said the trend is worrying as bar owners are putting the lives of their patrons at risk of COVID-19.